RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Pacwest Bancorp (PACW)

In a report issued on January 21, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pacwest Bancorp (PACW), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 64.3% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacwest Bancorp with a $40.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.60 and a one-year low of $32.64. Currently, Pacwest Bancorp has an average volume of 701.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PACW in relation to earlier this year.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company that specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

