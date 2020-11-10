RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

In a report issued on August 11, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 34.9% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals with a $10.50 average price target, representing a 71.6% upside. In a report issued on August 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.67 and a one-year low of $2.81. Currently, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 450K.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of specialty products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include M-72, Lorzone, ConZip, OB Complete, and Divigel. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.