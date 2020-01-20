RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Oshkosh (OSK)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Buy rating on Oshkosh (OSK) on January 17 and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.77, close to its 52-week high of $95.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oshkosh with a $100.10 average price target, implying a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $95.62 and a one-year low of $66.04. Currently, Oshkosh has an average volume of 534.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 126 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OSK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Cortina Ignacio A, the EVP, GC & Sec of OSK sold 16,725 shares for a total of $1,510,666.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment; Defense; Fire and Emergency; and Commercial.