RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Olo (OLO)

In a report issued on May 7, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Olo (OLO), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 62.9% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Duck Creek Technologies.

Olo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.80, a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OLO in relation to earlier this year.

Olo Inc powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points – from a brand’s own website or app, third party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. It serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 400 brands, such as Applebee’s, Checkers & Rally’s, Cheesecake Factory, Chili’s, Dairy Queen, Denny’s and others.

