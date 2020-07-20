RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for NY Community (NYCB)

In a report issued on July 17, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on NY Community (NYCB), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.1% and a 19.2% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NY Community with a $12.08 average price target, a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

NY Community’s market cap is currently $4.67B and has a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.26.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. engages in the production of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.