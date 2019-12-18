RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Mid-America Apartment (MAA)

In a report released today, Wes Golladay from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Mid-America Apartment (MAA), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $128.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 71.4% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, National Retail Properties, and Seritage Growth Properties.

Mid-America Apartment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mid-America Apartment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $78.53 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $52.72 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Claude Nielsen, a Director at MAA sold 3,423 shares for a total of $469,088.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments.