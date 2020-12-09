RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for M&G Plc (MGPUF)

In a report issued on December 7, Gordon Aitken from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on M&G Plc (MGPUF), with a price target of p210.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Aitken is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 57.5% success rate. Aitken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Re AG, and Aegon.

M&G Plc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.68.

M&G PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in savings and investments business. It serves retail customers, who want to build and protect their life savings, and provides investment solutions. The company operates across two operating segments: Savings & Asset Management and Heritage.