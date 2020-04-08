RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Masonite International (DOOR)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on Masonite International (DOOR) yesterday and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Masonite International with a $77.38 average price target, representing a 77.5% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Masonite International’s market cap is currently $1.1B and has a P/E ratio of 23.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.04.

Masonite International Corp. designs and manufactures of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling; and the non-residential building construction markets. The company markets and sells its products to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through well-established wholesale and retail distribution channels. Its reportable segments are organized and managed principally by geographic region: North America; Europe, Asia & Latin America; and Africa. The North America segment operates through three sub segments: Retail, Wholesale and Commercial. The Europe, Asia and Latin America segment includes operations in United Kingdom, France, Central Eastern Europe, Asia & South America and Israel. The company’s business roots back to 1925 and was founded on April 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

