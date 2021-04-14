RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Kelt Exploration (KELTF)

In a report issued on April 12, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kelt Exploration (KELTF), with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 49.4% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kelt Exploration is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.08.

Based on Kelt Exploration’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.96 million and net profit of $26.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $97.76 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.63 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KELTF in relation to earlier this year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.