RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for EPR Properties (EPR)

In a report released today, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on EPR Properties (EPR), with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 71.3% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Easterly Government Properties, and Senior Housing Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EPR Properties with a $79.33 average price target, representing a 15.3% upside. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $84.00 price target.

Based on EPR Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $34 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $91.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EPR in relation to earlier this year.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the development, finance, and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Education, Recreation, and Other.