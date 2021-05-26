RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for DoubleVerify Holdings (DV)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) on May 23 and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 65.2% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Duck Creek Technologies.

DoubleVerify Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00, implying a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. The Authentic Ad ensures that a digital ad was delivered in a brand-safe setting, completely viewable, by a real individual, and in the expected geography, is one of its solutions. It generates revenues from its advertisement customers by charging a Measured Transaction Fee on the volume of Media Transactions Measured on the software platform.