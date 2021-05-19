RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Diversey Holdings (DSEY)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on Diversey Holdings (DSEY) yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

Diversey Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.30, representing a 18.2% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Diversey Holdings Ltd provides high-performance cleaning, sanitation, and hygiene products for food safety and service, food and beverage plant operations, healthcare, floor care, housekeeping and room care, laundry, and hand care markets. In addition, it offers a wide range of value-added solutions, including food safety and application training and consulting, as well as auditing of hygiene and water management. It has two segments Institutional and Food & Beverage. The company generates maximum revenues from Europe followed by North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.