RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Centamin (CELTF)

Carrie Williams- August 12, 2020, 7:05 AM EDT

RBC Capital analyst James Bell CFA reiterated a Buy rating on Centamin (CELTF) yesterday and set a price target of p265.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.61.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 70.3% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sibanye Stillwater, Anglogold Ashanti, and Gold Fields.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centamin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.96.

The company has a one-year high of $3.07 and a one-year low of $1.07. Currently, Centamin has an average volume of 7,064.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

