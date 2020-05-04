RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Cactus (WHD)

In a report issued on May 1, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cactus (WHD), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.8% and a 26.6% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cactus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00, implying a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.82 and a one-year low of $8.16. Currently, Cactus has an average volume of 668.6K.

Cactus, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and rent out of a range of engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. The products of the firm are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells, and are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phase of wells. Its products include well head systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. The company was founded in August 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.