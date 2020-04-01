RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for ASML Holding (ASML)

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Buy rating on ASML Holding (ASML) on March 30 and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $253.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 61.9% success rate. Steves covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Applied Materials, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ASML Holding with a $290.00 average price target, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ASML Holding’s market cap is currently $111.4B and has a P/E ratio of 38.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.70.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands.