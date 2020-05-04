RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

In a report issued on May 1, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG), with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 53.4% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.89, implying a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $109.46 and a one-year low of $65.09. Currently, Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average volume of 1.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AJG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Scott Hudson, the VP of AJG sold 15,100 shares for a total of $1,556,961.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities that choose to self-insure some or all of their property/casualty coverages and for underwriting enterprises that choose to outsource some or all of their property/casualty claims departments. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher on October 1, 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.