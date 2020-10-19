RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for ARC Resources (AETUF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Buy rating on ARC Resources (AETUF) on October 16 and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 46.2% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Paramount Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ARC Resources with a $6.41 average price target, representing a 26.4% upside. In a report issued on October 5, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.42 and a one-year low of $1.73. Currently, ARC Resources has an average volume of 13.89K.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John P. Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.