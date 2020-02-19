RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Analog Devices (ADI)

In a report released yesterday, Mitch Steves from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices (ADI), with a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $124.04, close to its 52-week high of $127.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 78.6% success rate. Steves covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

Analog Devices has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $128.77, a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Based on Analog Devices’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $277 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $354 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADI in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Kenton Sicchitano, a Director at ADI sold 11,860 shares for a total of $1,434,586.

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.