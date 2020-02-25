RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Americold Realty (COLD)

In a report issued on February 21, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Americold Realty (COLD), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 76.4% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Americold Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.40.

The company has a one-year high of $40.42 and a one-year low of $27.96. Currently, Americold Realty has an average volume of 1.68M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of COLD in relation to earlier this year.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation, development and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates through following segments warehouse, third-party and transportation. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.