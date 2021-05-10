RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Alaris Royalty (ALARF)

In a report issued on May 7, Scott Robertson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alaris Royalty (ALARF), with a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.15.

Alaris Royalty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.07, representing a 75.6% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$18.00 price target.

Based on Alaris Royalty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.97 million and net profit of $30.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.85 million.

Alaris Royalty Corp is engaged in investing in operating entities. Its operations consist primarily of investments in private operating entities, typically in the form of preferred limited partnership interests, preferred interest in limited liability corporations in the United States, loans receivable, or long-term license and royalty arrangements.