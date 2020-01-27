RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Agios Pharma (AGIO)

RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Buy rating on Agios Pharma (AGIO) on January 24 and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.03.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 57.4% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

Agios Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.50, representing a 21.3% upside. In a report issued on January 14, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $68.94 and a one-year low of $28.36. Currently, Agios Pharma has an average volume of 910.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AGIO in relation to earlier this year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

