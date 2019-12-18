RBC Capital Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Mohawk Industries (MHK)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Sell rating on Mohawk Industries (MHK) yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $135.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyline Champion, Taylor Morrison, and Toll Brothers.

Mohawk Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.83, a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Sell rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries’ market cap is currently $9.69B and has a P/E ratio of 14.01. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MHK in relation to earlier this year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW).

