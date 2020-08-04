RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Wideopenwest (WOW)

In a report released today, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Wideopenwest (WOW), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 61.1% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Sirius XM Holdings, and Warner Music Group.

Wideopenwest has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.12 and a one-year low of $2.95. Currently, Wideopenwest has an average volume of 383.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WOW in relation to earlier this year.

WideOpenWest, Inc. engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.