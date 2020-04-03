RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

RBC Capital analyst Anton Hie maintained a Hold rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.10, close to its 52-week low of $39.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #4911 out of 6219 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walgreens Boots Alliance is a Hold with an average price target of $49.29, representing a 22.5% upside. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $43.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Walgreens Boots Alliance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $34.34 billion and net profit of $845 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.79 billion and had a net profit of $1.12 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. engages in the provision of drug store services. The company operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment engages in pharmacy-led health and beauty retail businesses, which sells its products under brand names Walgreens and Duane Reade. The Retail Pharmacy International segment offers retail stores, which sells products of brands No7, Boots Pharmaceuticals, Botanics, Liz Earle, and Soap & Glory. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment supplies medicines, other healthcare products and related services to pharmacies, doctors, health centers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Read More on WBA: