RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Vermilion Energy (VET)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Hold rating on Vermilion Energy (VET) yesterday and set a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.37, close to its 52-week low of $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.0% and a 40.6% success rate. Pardy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Cenovus Energy, and Baytex Energy.

Vermilion Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.28.

Vermilion Energy’s market cap is currently $559.1M and has a P/E ratio of 26.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.38.

Vermilion Energy, Inc.engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Germany, United States of America, the Netherlands, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.