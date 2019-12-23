RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Venator Materials (VNTR)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on Venator Materials (VNTR) on December 20 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 62.0% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Graphic Packaging, and Westlake Chemical.

Venator Materials has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.82.

The company has a one-year high of $7.24 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, Venator Materials has an average volume of 449.5K.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives.