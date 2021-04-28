RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for UBS Group AG (UBS)

RBC Capital analyst Anke Reingen maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG (UBS) yesterday and set a price target of CHF17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.47, close to its 52-week high of $16.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Reingen is ranked #1833 out of 7483 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UBS Group AG with a $17.91 average price target, a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF16.00 price target.

Based on UBS Group AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.17 billion and net profit of $1.64 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.08 billion and had a net profit of $721 million.

UBS Group AG is a multinational investment bank and financial services company based out of Switzerland. It provides Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Banking services to the private, institutional and corporate clients worldwide.