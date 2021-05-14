RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for The RMR Group (RMR)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Hold rating on The RMR Group (RMR) yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 66.2% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The RMR Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $42.13, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Based on The RMR Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $157 million and net profit of $8.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $160 million and had a net profit of $9.45 million.

The RMR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses. The All Other Operations segment includes the operations of RMR Inc., RMR Advisors, and Tremont Advisors. The company was founded on May 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.