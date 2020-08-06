RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Hold rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 33.2% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is a Hold with an average price target of $12.33, representing a -2.9% downside. In a report issued on July 27, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.76 and a one-year low of $6.07. Currently, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average volume of 9.82M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Read More on TEVA: