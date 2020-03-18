RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for TerraForm Power (TERP)

In a report released today, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on TerraForm Power (TERP), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 62.7% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

TerraForm Power has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.58.

The company has a one-year high of $21.58 and a one-year low of $12.00. Currently, TerraForm Power has an average volume of 1.32M.

TerraForm Power, Inc. engages in the acquisition of renewable energy assets. It operates through Solar and Wind segments. The Solar segment consists of Distributed Generation, North America Utility, and International Utility. The Wind segment comprises of Northeast Wind, Central Wind and Hawaii Wind.