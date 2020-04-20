RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Terex (TEX)

In a report issued on April 17, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Terex (TEX), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.39, close to its 52-week low of $12.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 49.3% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Terex with a $21.45 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.17 and a one-year low of $12.11. Currently, Terex has an average volume of 1.09M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 105 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TEX in relation to earlier this year.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The company designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms; and Materials Processing. The Aerial Work Platforms segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers and light towers. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, and their related components and replacement parts. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Westport, CT.