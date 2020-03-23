RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Procter & Gamble (PG)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Procter & Gamble (PG) today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.00, close to its 52-week low of $99.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Procter & Gamble is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.27.

The company has a one-year high of $128.09 and a one-year low of $99.45. Currently, Procter & Gamble has an average volume of 9.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 151 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Carolyn Tastad, the Group Pres-Chief Sales Officer of PG sold 37,385 shares for a total of $4,720,604.

