RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for PG&E (PCG)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on PG&E (PCG) on January 15 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PG&E is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50, implying a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on PG&E’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.43 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.62 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.09 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $6.87 billion.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. engages in the provision of natural gas and electric services. It owns and operates an integrated natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution system in California and also offers backbone gas transmission, gas delivery, and gas storage services as separate and distinct services.