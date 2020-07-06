RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Painted Pony Petroleum (PDPYF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Painted Pony Petroleum (PDPYF) today and set a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 42.6% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Paramount Resources.

Painted Pony Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.51.

Based on Painted Pony Petroleum’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $75.36 million and GAAP net loss of $282 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $108 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.62 million.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources. It focuses on the operation of Montney natural gas resource plays. The company was founded on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.