RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM)

In a report issued on April 3, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM), with a price target of $0.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.39, close to its 52-week low of $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -20.2% and a 26.2% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ncs Multistage Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $1.75.

Based on Ncs Multistage Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52.09 million and GAAP net loss of $2.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.19 million and had a GAAP net loss of $204 million.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other Countries. It offers products and services to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in unconventional oil and natural gas formations. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.