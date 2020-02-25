RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Nabors Industries (NBR)

In a report issued on February 21, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Nabors Industries (NBR), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.2% and a 27.7% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Oil States International, and Superior Energy Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nabors Industries with a $2.89 average price target, implying a 34.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.08 and a one-year low of $1.50. Currently, Nabors Industries has an average volume of 6.93M.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.