RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Meritor (MTOR)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Meritor (MTOR) on March 16 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.47, close to its 52-week low of $13.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 46.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Meritor with a $27.00 average price target.

Meritor’s market cap is currently $995.6M and has a P/E ratio of 4.74. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.98.

Meritor, Inc. engages in the design, production, and trade of integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer, and Aftermarket and Industrial.