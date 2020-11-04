RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Mercer International (MERC)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Hold rating on Mercer International (MERC) on November 2 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.86, close to its 52-week low of $5.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 64.9% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mercer International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.38.

Based on Mercer International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $341 million and GAAP net loss of $8.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $384 million and had a net profit of $1.21 million.

Mercer International, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility. The company was founded on July 1, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.