RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Johnson Controls (JCI)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Johnson Controls (JCI) on July 15 and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.8% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Johnson Controls with a $35.92 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $44.82 and a one-year low of $22.78. Currently, Johnson Controls has an average volume of 5.61M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.