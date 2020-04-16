RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for IAMGOLD (IAG)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on IAMGOLD (IAG) today and set a price target of $2.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 65.4% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for IAMGOLD with a $3.57 average price target.

Based on IAMGOLD’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $293 million and GAAP net loss of $354 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $274 million and had a GAAP net loss of $34.8 million.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.