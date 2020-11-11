RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for GoodRx Holdings (GDRX)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Hold rating on GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) on November 9 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 67.8% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class A.

GoodRx Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.69.

GoodRx Holdings Inc provides digital healthcare platform that provides prescription drugs at affordable prices. The company offers services like diabetes testing, general visits, blood tests, HIV testing, Vitamin D screening, Pregnancy testing, and many more.