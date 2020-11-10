RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Fresenius Medical Care (FMS)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) on November 8 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.67, close to its 52-week high of $46.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 67.5% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and Tenet Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fresenius Medical Care with a $45.14 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.55 and a one-year low of $29.17. Currently, Fresenius Medical Care has an average volume of 180.8K.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.