RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for First Commonwealth (FCF)

RBC Capital analyst Steven Duong maintained a Hold rating on First Commonwealth (FCF) on August 2 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.90, close to its 52-week low of $6.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -12.1% and a 42.4% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for First Commonwealth with a $9.00 average price target, a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

First Commonwealth’s market cap is currently $775.2M and has a P/E ratio of 9.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FCF in relation to earlier this year.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also provides trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries. The firm’s consumer services include Internet, mobile, and telephone banking; an automated teller machine network; personal checking accounts; interest-earning checking accounts; savings accounts; insured money market accounts; debit cards; investment certificates; fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit; secured and unsecured installment loans; construction and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; credit lines with overdraft checking protection; and IRA accounts. Its commercial banking services include commercial lending, small and high-volume business checking accounts, on-line account management services, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, commercial cash management services and repurchase agreements. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.