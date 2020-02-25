RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Envestnet (ENV)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Hold rating on Envestnet (ENV) on February 21 and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 76.5% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Envestnet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.13, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report issued on February 19, D.A. Davidson also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $81.00 price target.

Based on Envestnet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $3.59 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $223K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 183 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ENV in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Scott Grinis, the CTO of ENV sold 18,195 shares for a total of $1,297,929.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the Envestnet and Envestnet/Yodlee business segments. The Envestnet segment provides wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.