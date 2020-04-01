RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 48.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Enerpac Tool Group with a $19.67 average price target, which is a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Enerpac Tool Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $133 million and net profit of $2.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $160 million and had a net profit of $2.75 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EPAC in relation to earlier this year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets. The Engineered Components and Systems segment focuses on system critical position and motion control systems, ropes, cables and umbilicals and other customized industrial components to various vehicles, construction, agricultural and other niche markets. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.