RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for DuPont de Nemours (DD)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on DuPont de Nemours (DD) on December 20 and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.55, close to its 52-week low of $61.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 62.0% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Graphic Packaging, and Westlake Chemical.

DuPont de Nemours has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on DuPont de Nemours’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.43 billion and net profit of $372 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.12 billion and had a net profit of $495 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture; Performance Materials & Coatings; Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure; Packaging & Specialty Plastics; Electronics & Imaging; Nutrition & Biosciences; Transportation & Advanced Polymers; and Safety & Construction. The Agriculture segment focuses on seed and crop protection businesses. The Performance Materials & Coatings segment caters the uses silicones, acrylics, and cellulosics-based technology platforms. The Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment includes construction chemicals, energy solutions, industrial solutions, and polyurethanes and chlor-alkali and vinyl. The Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment produces ethylene, polyolefin elastomers, and ethylene propylene diene monomer elastomers. The Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials for consumer electronics. The Nutrition & Biosciences segment offers solutions for the food and beverage, pharma, personal care, energy, and animal nutrition markets. The Transportation & Advanced Polymers comprises of engineering resins, adhesives, lubricants and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, medical, industrial, and consumer end-markets. The Safety & Construction segment includes engineered products and integrated systems for the construction, worker safety, energy, oil and gas, transportation, medical devices, and water purification and separation. The company was founded on September 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More on DD: