RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Dover (DOV)

In a report released today, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dover (DOV), with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.06, close to its 52-week high of $115.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dover with a $113.60 average price target, representing a -0.7% downside. In a report issued on December 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $115.26 and a one-year low of $65.83. Currently, Dover has an average volume of 850.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DOV in relation to earlier this year.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. It also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.