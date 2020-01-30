RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Denbury Resources (DNR)

In a report released yesterday, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Denbury Resources (DNR), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.97, close to its 52-week low of $0.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 39.0% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Denbury Resources with a $1.35 average price target, which is a 31.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.20 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Denbury Resources’ market cap is currently $468.9M and has a P/E ratio of 1.24. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.34.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Denbury Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. Its activities include exploitation, drilling, and extraction. It operates in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company was founded by Gareth G. Roberts in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.