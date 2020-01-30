RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for CommVault Systems (CVLT)

RBC Capital analyst Dan Bergstrom maintained a Hold rating on CommVault Systems (CVLT) yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Bergstrom is ranked #665 out of 5868 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CommVault Systems is a Hold with an average price target of $55.00.

The company has a one-year high of $69.20 and a one-year low of $40.73. Currently, CommVault Systems has an average volume of 433.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CVLT in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, David F. Walker, a Director at CVLT bought 7,500 shares for a total of $201,225.

Commvault Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products include Complete back up and recovery, Hyperscale, Activate, and Orchestrate. IT also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.