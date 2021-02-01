RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Comcast (CMCSA)

In a report issued on January 29, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Comcast (CMCSA), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.57, close to its 52-week high of $52.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.7% and a 90.0% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Sirius XM Holdings, and Warner Music Group.

Comcast has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.25, implying a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Comcast’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.71 billion and net profit of $3.38 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.4 billion and had a net profit of $3.16 billion.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand. The Cable Networks segment consists of national cable networks, regional sports, news networks, international cable networks, and cable television studio production operations. The Broadcast Television segment includes NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks. The Filmed Entertainment segment involves in the production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of filmed entertainment. The Theme Parks segment consists of Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; and Osaka, Japan. The Sky segment Consists of the operations of Sky, one of Europe’s entertainment companies, which primarily includes a direct-to-consumer business, providing video, high-speed internet, voice and wireless phone services, and a content business, operating entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network and Sky Sports networks. The company was founded by Ralph J. Roberts in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

